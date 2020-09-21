Nina L. Taylor, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nina L. Taylor, 68, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, in the Grove at New Castle.

Nina was born June 19, 1952, in Koppel, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alvin and Juanita Bennett and was a graduate of the former Koppel High School.

She was employed at the former Zayre’s Department Store, Hermitage and most recently worked as a custodian at Penn State Shenango Campus.

Nina was a faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Hermitage.

She was always jovial and enjoyed making others laugh. Her spirit and love for others will never be forgotten by her family and friends.

She is survived by a brother, Stephen Bennett; two nieces and a dear friend, Tammy Keller.

In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by two brothers, Tyrone and Marcus Bennett.

A service via zoom, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: