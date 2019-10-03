Nina C. Nigro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nina C. Nigro, 94, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019.

Mrs. Nigro was born December 21, 1924, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Tortoretti) Reda.

She was a 1942 alumna of Farrell High School and was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation during World War II.

Her husband, William “Bill” Nigro, whom she married on October 13, 1945, passed away on December 14, 2004.

Nina was an accomplished seamstress and worked out of her home for the former Town and Tweed and Helen Freed’s clothing stores.

A homemaker, she was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon and its Ladies Guild.

Nina was a volunteer for the Children’s Aid Society in Mercer and served as a precinct worker at the polls on Election Day.

She enjoyed many activities with her family and friends throughout her life, including traveling and summer Sunday outings. She and her husband enjoyed spending the winters in Florida and also an anniversary trip to Europe. Nina was an avid bridge player and belonged to the same bridge club for more than 50 years. She loved baking and was known for her fabulous pies and homemade candy. She often had the priests from St. Joseph Church over to her home for her delicious Sunday dinners. Nina cherished her friendships and looked forward to her monthly luncheons with classmates.

Surviving are her children, Bernadette “Bernie” Harry and her husband, Ray, of Hermitage, Thomas “TR” Nigro and his wife, Jan Lee, of Sharon and Mary Ellen McKendry and her husband, John, also of Hermitage; ten grandchildren, including Ryan McKendry, who was her primary caregiver and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Jacqueline Cunningham of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parent and husband, Nina was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Barber and a nephew, Randy Cunningham.

The family would like to acknowledge Susan, Pepsi and Tammy from Team 29 of UPMC Home Health, for their extraordinary care for Nina.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Children’s Transplant Fund, through the funeral home.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.