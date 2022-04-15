MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolo “Nick” Verroco passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was 96.

Mr. Verroco was born December 28, 1925, in Clinton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Pietro and Rose (Della Valle) Verroco. He was raised in Masury, OH, and attended Brookfield Schools.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944. A WWII veteran, Corporal Verroco was wounded in action en route to Germany. He was honorably discharged earning a Purple Heart, Good Conduct and the Middle Eastern Theater medals.

Once home, he married Delores “Angie” (Scarmack) Verroco, on November 30, 1950, making their home in Hermitage. Nick was father to three sons, Paul, Michael, and Pete, and a daughter, Tina. They shared six beautiful grandchildren, Phil, Tom, Casey, Mikey and Nate Verroco, and Nicole Carlisle Beverly. The family was completed with ten great-grandchildren.

He was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, as a slitter operator in the cold roll department, retiring in August of 1986.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling and was in several leagues. He followed his sons’ sporting activities and his daughter’s dance recitals. He continued to follow his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, until physically unable.

Nick’s greatest adventures in his personal life were traveling and working several Super Bowls across the country. He worked as a security night guard for the NFL Offices on sites of the big game.

Throughout his retirement years, he and his wife loved to travel, visiting their children in California and Texas. They also enjoyed bus trips to casinos and sharing time with friends they made along the way.

He was a lifetime member of the Hickory VFW, Post #6166, Hermitage, and the Italian Home, Farrell.

Nick was of the Catholic faith and attended the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon, until its closing.

He leaves behind his family, Michael (Diane) Verroco, Farrell, Peter (Vickie) Verroco, Hermitage, Tina Carlisle, Corinth, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Melinda Verroco, Lompoc, California; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren and two sisters, Anna Quartini, Sharon and Valeria (Carmen) Reale, Naperville, Illinois.

Nick is now reunited with his wife, Angie, and his son, Paul. He was also met by his parents, a son-in-law, John Carlisle; and two brothers, Gene and Tony.

The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to his caregivers, Michelle, Kathy and Carey. Thank you for making his last days comfortable, enjoyable and safe. Cathy Womer, you are the best!

Words cannot express the love we share with Nick’s “Roommate.” Our hearts overflow for your unconditional love, kindness and gentleness to your “POP.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Golden CareGivers, PO Box 172, Sharpsville, PA 16150; or Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 108, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCremtory.com

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 19, 2022 in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

