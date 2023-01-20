SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nick R. Busco, 75, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Busco was born January 5, 1948, in Farrell, a son of the late Nick J. and Rose L. (Gagliardi) Busco.

He graduated from Farrell high school in 1966 and attended Barber School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while also completing his apprenticeship.

A local barber for more than 30 years, Nick owned and operated Thorton Hall Barber Shop in Sharon, and previously had operated Busco’s Style City in Hermitage.

He had a lifelong passion for building model cars and was a member of the Shenango Valley Area Scale Modelers and had previously served as the club’s vice president. Nick had been published in several trade magazines doting his impressive model designs and constructions.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, or simply playing fetch with his dog, Max. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed attending their games at PNC Park.

Nick had a gift for facing many of life’s adversities with a sense of humor and a smile.

His wife of 41 years, Patricia Louise “Pattie Lou” (Durf) Busco, whom he married November 13, 1971, preceded him in death March 25, 2013.

Nick is survived by Mike Busco (Marithanna), Youngstown, Ohio, and Timothy Busco, Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Patricia Hassel, Grove City; two granddaughters, Bailey Holmes (Kirklyn) and Raeann Busco; and a great-grandson, Korbin Nick, on the way.

In addition to his wife and parents, Nick was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam, John, and Anthony Busco.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.