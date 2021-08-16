Nicholas William Lukach, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas William Lukach, 32, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Nick was born July 9, 1989, in Sharon, a son of Ronald and Lisa (Prezgay) Lukach.

He was a 2008 graduate of Howland (Ohio) High School.

He was employed as a mill worker and machine operator. He previously worked for Colonial Metals, Wheatland, Pennsylvania. He will be remembered for being hard working and never passing up an opportunity for overtime.

Nick was of the Catholic faith and always looked forward to the Christmas season, where he was known to never hold a surprise.

Family was most important in his life and his mother affectionately referred to him as her “Sonshine.” Some of his best times were watching movies with his fiancée and her sons and hanging out with his Uncle Bill and Grandma Bubbie. Nick carried a loving heart and was always there when someone needed a hand. He had a great sense of humor and got a kick out of playing pranks on his sisters. He also had a soft spot in his heart for the elderly, in particular, he loved his grandparents and aunts dearly.

He is survived by his parents of Warren; his fiancée, Lindsay Morrison and her sons, Jaxon and Maddox, also of Warren; two sisters, Veronica and Alyssa Lukach, both of Pittsburgh; his dog, Riley; maternal grandmother, Agnes Prezgay, whom he nicknamed “Bubbie,” of Farrell; paternal grandmother, Joanne Lukach of Hubbard and an uncle, William Prezgay of Farrell.

Nick was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Prezgay and his paternal grandfather, Robert Lukach.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Howland Community Scholarship Foundation, in Loving Memory of Nicholas Lukach, 8200 South Street SE, Warren, OH 44484; or plant a tree in his honor.

Nick’s legacy will live on, by his generous organ donation.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20 in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.