HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School, Class of 1952. Later, he graduated from Youngstown State University in 1957 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at the university, he was the Charter President of the Society of Mechanical Engineering student body.

Additionally, he served eight years in the United States Army Reserves.

Robert worked in engineering at the former General American Transportation Corp (GATX), Masury, Ohio. He later was a design and computer engineer for the Westinghouse Electric Corp. His service included the former Sharon Transformer Division and also plants in Jefferson City, Missouri, Athens, Georgia and Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He retired in 1992 as a configuration manager with the electronic division in Baltimore, Maryland.

Robert was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Robert and his wife spent retirement with summers at their condo in Hermitage and winters at their co-op (CRTN) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While in Florida, Robert served on various committees and for six years, on CRTN Board of Directors.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemary Tyson; a son, John Martincic and his wife, Andrea, of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Julie Ann Reigle and her husband, Charles, of Pasadena, Maryland and two grandchildren, Charles and Hope Reigle.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Martincic.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Reverend Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.