Nicholas J. Scarmack, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. “Nick” Scarmack, Sr. of Fruit Avenue, Farrell passed away surrounded by family at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, December 5, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens SNF in Pataskala, Ohio, following an extended illness. He was 88.

Mr. Scarmack was born August 25, 1932 in Farrell, the youngest child of Pasquale “Patsy” and Bertha (Kohut) Scarmack.

Nearly a lifelong resident of Farrell, he was a 1950 graduate of Farrell High School.

Nick was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for 42 years, from high school graduation until the plant’s closure in 1992 and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers of America.

A devout Catholic, Nick was an active lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

For 25 years, he volunteered as a coach with the Farrell Little League. An avid bowler and fisherman, Nick also enjoyed playing league softball with his co-workers. He also had a keen interest in reading American history and American military history. He loved attending and participating in the annual Scarmack Family Reunion and the annual Sharon Steel Machine Shop picnics.

Nick was an avid fan of both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Steelers football teams, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team from his days of idolizing Stan “The Man” Musial, in his youth.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was blessed to be married to his one and only love, the former Mary E. “Tootsie” Ruffo, for 54 years. They were married November 24, 1956 at Our Lady of Fatima and she preceded him in death May 23, 2010.

Nick is survived by a son, Pat “Patsy” F. Scarmack and his wife Kathy, Pataskala, Ohio; a daughter, Tina M. Scarmack, Farrell; daughter, Julie A. Mesaros and her husband, George, Sebring, Florida; daughter, Paula L. Boyle and her husband, Leo, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Kristy Conn Scarmack, Somerset, Pennsylvania; son, Mark J. Scarmack, M.D., Logan, Ohio and a son, Joseph A. Scarmack, Farrell. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Sammi Jo and Joe Mesaros and James, Rachael, Stephen and Jessica Scarmack; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and his parents, Nick was preceded in death by a sister, Millie Scarmack Nigro; a son, Nicholas J. Scarmack, Jr; an infant daughter, Kathryn Mary Scarmack and an infant grandson, Michael P. Scarmack.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Arc of Mercer County, 850 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Private calling hours for family and extended family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Public calling hours will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

