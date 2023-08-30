FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Kucik, 73, of Farrell passed away in his home Wednesday morning, August 30, 2023, with his family by his side.

Mr. Kucik was born July 2, 1950, in Sharon, a son of Nick Kucik and Sophia (Korab) Kucik.

He graduated from Farrell High School and was an outstanding basketball player for the 1968 varsity team.

At the young age of 19, Nick started working for Sharon Steel in Farrell. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and stories with his grandsons, Mario and Michael, both of whom work in the steel industry. In March of 2021, Nick retired from NLMK, Pennsylvania, giving him 51 years of service in the steel industry.

On March 4, 1972, Nicholas married the love of his life, the former Andrea Ratvasky. Together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

Nick enjoyed working in his yard and sitting on his front porch. He liked playing scratch-offs and going to the casinos to watch horse races. His favorite team was the Denver Broncos. A kind and generous man, Nicholas loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. They will all miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his mother, Sophia; a daughter, Melissa Cannone (Jerry); a son, Brian Kucik; and brother, Greg Kucik, all of Farrell; two grandchildren, Mario Cannone (Olivia), Columbus, Ohio and Michael Cannone, Farrell; a niece, Vanessa; and nephew, Christopher.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, Nick Kucik.

Per Nicholas’ wishes, services will be private.

