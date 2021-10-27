Nicholas Hazi, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Hazi, 46, of Neshannock Township, formerly a longtime resident of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Hazi was born February 23, 1975, in Whitehall, a son of James and Nancy (Picozzi) Hazi.

A 1993 graduate of Baldwin High School, he later completed an associate’s degree through the Pittsburgh Culinary Institute.

Nick was currently employed by Restaurant Technologies, Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, working as a sales executive. He was previously employed by Quaker Steak and Lube’s corporate office and Damon’s Grille, Monroeville, where he met his wife, Carrie.

Nick was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus site.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, camping with his family, and spending time on his boat fishing. Nick had a lifelong passion for hockey, a sport in which he played and coached for many years. He loved the opportunity coaching gave him to mentor the many young athletes within the Lawrence Co. Lightning Organization. Nick also loved music, especially Heavy Metal and attended many concerts of his favorite bands.

His wife, Carrie (Snyder) Hazi, whom he married May 1, 2004, survives at home.

In addition to his wife and parents, Nick is survived by his two children, Mackenzie and Ryan Hazi, both of Neshannock Township; a brother, James Hazi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lori Robson-Hazi, also Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Jessica and Craig Montgomery and Jennifer and Norman Lloyd and his mother and father-in-law, Mark and Jeanne Snyder; all of New Castle. A proud and supportive uncle, he is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Amy Snyder.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.