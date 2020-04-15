Newton F. Rogers III, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Newton F. Rogers III of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, after battling cancer. He was 64.

Newt was born June 12, 1955, in Sharon, a son of the late Rita(Magnotto) and Newton F. Rogers II.

He was Catholic and attended Our Lady of Fatima Grade School in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Newt was a 1973 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage and attended Gannon College, Erie.

He has been a Conneaut Lake resident for more than 40 years.

He helped manage the Fairway 12 Motel, Conneaut Lake and later Rogers Tax Service.

Besides his parents, Newt was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a Hospice.

His family would like to thank all who helped Newt during his convalescence, especially his neighbors, Jaz, Amber and Cheryl.

A celebration of Newt’s life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

