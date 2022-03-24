SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie Hunter, 82, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Hunter was born January 29, 1940, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Nickaporovich) Bell.

She was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Prior to marriage, she was employed in the office of the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Natalie was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

She devoted her life to family and her faith. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and will be forever known for the best chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by her husband Robert R. Hunter, whom she married September 12, 1970; two daughters, Tasha Hunter Yesh (Joe), Hubbard, Ohio and Michele Hunter (Joseph Hruska, Jr.), Linesville, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Simon, Zoe and Joey Yesh. Also surviving is a sister, Elaine Ross, Sharpsville; two brothers, John Bell (Patty), Hermitage and Richard Bell (Donna), Romeoville, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Natalie was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dick Ross.

Natalie’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Amber and Rachel, of Premedica/Heartland Hospice, for the compassion and care given to their mother.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township.

