NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi L. Gatewood, 95, of New Castle went to be with the Lord Monday morning, May 22, 2023.

Mrs. Gatewood was born March 16, 1928, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Clarence and Rachel (Laury) Ward.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1946.

Naomi retired from Ivex Protective Packaging in New Castle where she worked for more than 20 years. She was previously employed by Shenango China Co., also New Castle.

Naomi was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church where she served as a missionary, taught Sunday School, actively volunteered in the kitchen for all church events, and supported various endeavors within the Baptist community.

An avid bowler and card player, she participated in many leagues and card clubs throughout her life.

Her husband of 24 years, Edward V. Gatewood, whom she married in August of 1980, preceded her in death in 2004.

Naomi is survived by her daughter, Linda Taliaferro (Christopher), of Royal Oak, Michigan; a granddaughter, Alexis McCullough, of Silver Spring, Maryland; two brothers, Meryle Ward (Shirley), and Paul Ward (Evelyn), all of New Castle; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Naomi was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Chester, and Richard Ward; two sisters, Clarissa Ervin and Doris Hannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Second Baptist Church, 537 Bell Ave., New Castle; with Rev. Norman Hunt, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

