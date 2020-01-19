Nancy L. Marino, New Castle, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Nancy L. Marino, 75, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Marino was born June 6, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Clarence and Minnie (D’Angelo) Jenkins.

A lifelong area resident, she attended New Castle High School.

For many years, Nancy worked as a secretary alongside her husband, Bill, whom owned and operated Marino’s Upholstery in New Castle. She previously worked for Aqua Land Pet Supply, also in New Castle.

Nancy was a member of St. Vitus Church, Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

She was also a member of Ladies of the Dukes, and previously served as an officer.

Nancy enjoyed line dancing, particularly on Thursday evenings at Croton United Methodist Church, and tending to the flower gardens at her home.

Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, William “Bill” Marino, whom she married December 26, 1960, survives at home.

Also surviving are four daughters, Kimberly (Dave) Caparoula, of Goodyear, AZ; Rosemary (Daniel) Cook, Jodi (Brian) Kingman and Billie Jo Marino and her companion, Joe Isabella, all of New Castle; six grandchildren, David (Kalie) and William Caparoula, Christopher (Amanda) and Nicholas (fiancé, Amber Wacikowski) Kingman and Joey and Ally Isabella; three great-grandchildren, Emery, Riley and Hunter Caparoula.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101

Blessing service will be immediately following at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 21 in the funeral home, with Reverend Victor J. Molka, Jr. officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.