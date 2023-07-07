NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Shields, 74, of New Castle, previously of Indiana, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in her home.

Nancy was born April 4, 1949, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Shelton and Catherine J. (Engle) Shultz.

She was a 1967 graduate of Marion Center High School, Marion Center, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was known for her love of Harley-Davidsons, which she enjoyed riding, her Jeep and caring for her miniature schnauzers. Family and friends will always remember the smell of her Giorgio perfume, her vibrant red hair and her orange nails.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Lynn Shields of New Castle nd Amy Noel Rhoades-Byrne and her husband, Michael, of Indiana, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Dr. Rudane E. Shultz, and Allan ShieldsPennsylvaniaand seven grandchildren, Kayla Rae, Joseph Tyler, K-Ci, Kali, Kyli, Kloi and Kobi.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a stepmother, Roceil L. Shields; her beloved aunt, Twila A. (Engle) Stephens, affectionately known as Auntie, who helped in raising her and two sisters, Betty Jean Shultz and Baby girl Shultz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a local animal shelter or any miniature schnauzer rescue.

In keeping with Nancy’s wishes all services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

