Nancy J. Caputo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Caputo, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully under hospice care Sunday evening, October 18, 2020, in her daughters’ home with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72.

Nancy was born May 18, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Glenn E. and Irene (Mikis) Bacon and was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was employed for 10 years at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and managed the Subway Restaurant in Farrell until its closing.

Nancy was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Hermitage.

Having lived in Tidioute for many years, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

She cherished her role as a grandmother and loved her “boys.”

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas A. Caputo, whom she married November 21, 1967; a daughter, Regina R. Sherman and her husband, Shawn, of Sharpsville; two grandsons, Sage and Slade Sherman; three sisters, Sherry Chirikas and her husband, George, of West Middlesex, Paulette Darlington and her significant other, Gary, of Brookfield and Jackie Steiner, of Hermitage and two brothers, Bryan Bacon and his wife, Debbie, of Brookfield and Bert Rogers, of Lake Latonka.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dave Darlington; a nephew, Nicholas Chirikas; her uncle and aunt, Floyd and Margaret “Marge” Mikis and their son, Stephen “Skip” Mikis and two aunts, Jeannie Kolsky and Sarah Ser.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, in the funeral home with Rev. Joel Garrett, former pastor of Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

