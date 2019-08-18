Nancy Hideg Hann, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Hideg Hann, 87, of Sharon, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Nancy was born December 1, 1931, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Fred and Hazel (Kettering) Donnelly. She attended Sharon High School.

She was employed at her sister’s beauty shop prior to starting at the former Packard Electric Division of General Motors. She began working at Packard Electric in 1958 as an inspector and retired in 1990 as a tool crib attendant.

Nancy was a lifetime member of the Shenango Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ladies Auxiliary, Post #1338, Sharon.

She was known to many as “Granny Hanny” and enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and crossword puzzles. Nancy was the life of the party and was famous for her wipe out dance and always enjoyed a solo to New York New York.

She dreamed of becoming a professional ice skater and loved to watch figure skating.

Her husband Albert “Warbles” Hideg, whom she married in 1976, passed away in 1980.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Christopher) Paoletta, of Sharon; two sons, Paul J. Wisnowski, of Sharon and Anthony “Kip” Wisnowski, of Kansas City, Kansas; five grandchildren, Joseph Wisnowski, Crystal (Dana) Steinlage, Lisa (Juan) Zamora, Ashley Wisnowski and her fiancé, Al Coone and Timothy (Melissa) Gilliland; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard “Dick” Donnelly, of Erie, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by four sisters, Wanda Donnelly, Ulla “Billy” Light, Elsie Hughey and Mary McCann and five brothers, Fred, Robert, Jack, Howard and Charles Donnelly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, Saturday, August 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 24 in the funeral home, with Rev. Adam Trambley, Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.