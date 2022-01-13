SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Gargiulo, 79, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Gargiulo was born March 25, 1942, in Torre Del Greco, in the province of Naples, Italy.

She and her husband, Raffaele, whom she married October 18, 1962, moved to the U.S. in 1966.

Nancy was employed for more than 25 years at the former Imperial Dry Cleaners, Sharon, retiring upon its closing.

Nancy was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. She was also a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

For many years she also worked out of her home as a seamstress and collected thimbles. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing on her Kindle.

She is survived by two sons, Raffaele “Ralph” and Giancarlo “John” Gargiulo, both of Sharon; a grandson, Gianni Gargiulo and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Raffaele Gargiulo, on March 11, 2015; three sisters, Geppina, Maria and Gemmina and two brothers, Annielo and Luigi.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

There are no services.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

