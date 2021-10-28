Nancy F. Sankovich, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy F. Sankovich passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in her residence. She was 91.

Mrs. Sankovich was born July 22, 1930, in Sharon Pennsylvania, a daughter of Daniel James and Anna Adelaide (Walsh) Friedrich.

She attended the former Sacred Heart parochial grade school in Sharon and was a graduate of Sharon High School class of 1948.

Nancy worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. prior to her marriage.

Her husband of 41 years, John Joseph Sankovich, whom she married October 13, 1962 at the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, he preceded her in death May 21, 2003.

Nancy was an active member and supporter of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sharon, where she attended daily mass for many years. She had a strong faith in Christ and a lifelong commitment to her family as her priority.

She believed in being positive, selfless, sacrificing for family, investing in yourself, and education for the future. Her mantra was “don’t worry, be positive, and do your best every day” with the saying “remember, today is the tomorrow that you worried about yesterday”. She was proud of her Irish heritage and all things shamrock. Nancy enjoyed visiting Buhl Park her entire life especially for the outdoor summertime concerts and led an active life always joining her family for Lake Erie vacations, grandchildren sporting and musical events and many parties and celebrations. She was a strong woman who battled Alzheimer’s for 18 years and never complained, always was present, lived her best life every day and never gave up. Her courage was an inspiration and an example for all. She reminded all that each day is a blessing, Alzheimer’s does not mean that life stops and to be thankful for all of God’s gifts.

Surviving are her three children, Ann Berger and her husband Tom, of New Jersey; Amy Clontz and her husband Craig, of Pittsburgh; and John Sankovich, of Arlington Virginia and grandchildren, Julia Berger, Carley Clontz, Andrew Berger, Caroline Clontz, Grace Berger and Claudia Clontz. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Ann Kukula and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her spirited one-of-a-kind granddaughter, Kathryn, her parents; infant twin sisters, Anna Marie and Margaret Clara Friedrich, two sisters, Helen Stewart and Rosemary Colt and eight brothers, Robert, Edward, Daniel, Raymond, Charles, John “Jack,” William and Kevin Friedrich.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; online at ALZ.org.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours are private.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.