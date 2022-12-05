HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The angels in heaven dipped their wings in welcome for their newest radiant star, Nancy Elizabeth Martuccio. Certainly, she is hoping for a celestial gathering with music and dancing, since those are some of her favorite things.

Nancy, 65, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her devoted mother by her side.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on September 6, 1957, to Joseph and Marian (Neumann) Martuccio. Born with Down Syndrome, from the day she entered this world, she brought nothing but grace, joy, kindness and beauty to everyone with whom she came in contact. It is truly difficult to capture in words the magic that was Nancy.

She was educated through the Hermitage School District and went on to work at the ARC of Mercer County, formerly MCAR.

She cherished visiting family and friends in all parts of the country. She traveled with family to many states, national monuments, historical sites and Broadway shows. There was no trip that Nancy wasn’t willing to go on! She embraced life and her world. When it came to music and dancing, you can be sure that Nancy was raring to go!! Whether it was a family wedding, concerts in the park, or one of her favorite groups (The Beatles, Donnie & Marie, Steven Tyler), she had her feet going and found a family dancing partner. Gatherings for family birthdays, holidays and anniversaries brought her immense happiness as well. She gifted family members a Martuccio Paving calendar every Christmas, personalized with birthdays and anniversaries, so that we could keep track of special occasions. As an avid football fan, she followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Grove City Eagles. She also cherished eating out, going for ice cream, building puzzles, knitting and playing games. Her contagious smile and endless optimism radiated through all things big and small. Nancy loved the United States. As the daughter of a Korean War veteran, she was extremely patriotic. In fact, if asked her favorite color, she responded red, white and blue. With family, she never missed a Veterans Day or Memorial Day parade to support the military.

Above all else, Nancy loved and cherished her family. She leaves behind broken yet grateful hearts, for how blessed we were to have this angel in our lives. She is survived by her mother, Marian, at home. Her family, who worshiped the ground on which she walked, Frank and Sandy Martuccio and Gene and Cherie Martuccio, all Hermitage; Evelyn Tiner of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Joyce Carlson of Seattle, Washington. She was extremely proud of her cousins and their families; she leaves behind 12 loving cousins on the Martuccio side and 13 Neumanns and her lifelong best friend, Robin Mook. She was Godmother to her cousin, Teresa Martuccio and played a treasured role in every aspect of family life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; paternal grandparents, Frank and Giovannina Martuccio; maternal grandparents, Albert and Lois Neumann; aunt, Antoinette Misinay and cousin, Maryann Martuccio.

There aren’t enough good words in this world to capture our angel, Nancy. Because of her, we are all better people.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy’s memory to The Arc of Mercer County Foundation, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A service will be held for Nancy’s family.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

