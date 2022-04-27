GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Cusick, 79, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Cusick was born July 10, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Swogger) Egan.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she held various secretarial positions throughout her lifetime.

Nancy’s life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and supporting them in all their activities. She also enjoyed crocheting.

Her husband, Howard “Tom” Cusick, whom she married in 1979, passed away in 1991.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Jackson (Tricia) and Colin Cusick (Randi Jo), all of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Casie Renee, Gage Cusick, Logan and Mason Richards, Emily Jackson, Audrey Hatfield, Gabriel Jackson and Parker Cusick; two great-grandchildren, Aunah-lee and Joslynn and a sister, Denise Wolfgang, Hartford, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Adamson.

There are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

