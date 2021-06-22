Nancy A. Wilson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Wilson, 87, of Sharpsville, formerly of the Hazelwood area of Pittsburgh and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.



Mrs. Wilson was born March 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Frances (Bulger) Flanagan.



She was a 1952 graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School, Pittsburgh.



Nancy was employed as a sales clerk for more than ten years at the former Kaufmann’s Department Store, Hermitage and the former Sears Department Store in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania for 20 years. For several years she was the Matron at the Mercer County Jail, where her husband was the Warden.



A devout Catholic, Nancy was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. She was formerly an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was a founding member of the Widow’s Group. She was also a volunteer for the church food pantry and Meals on Wheels.



Nancy’s favorite place in this world was wherever her family gathered. Whether it was a holiday celebration, the annual family beach vacation, or a simple Sunday dinner at home, her favorite moments were the ones she shared with all of them. Nancy had the ability to always know what someone needed and just what to say. Her family was everything to her, as she was everything to them. She was the epitome of grace and perseverance and her example will be her lasting gift to her family.



She is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Gilliland and her husband David, West Middlesex; two sons, Harry E. Wilson II and his wife Mary, Seven Fields, Pennsylvania and John C. Wilson and his wife Dana, Tallahassee, Florida; a sister, Agnes Vavro, Pittsburgh and one brother, Thomas Flanagan and his wife Charlotte, Eighty Four, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Edward “Ted” Gilliland, John Gilliland, Allison (Jared) Stutzman, Molly (Evan) Gombos, Tim Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Evan (Nicole) Wilson and Lauren (Nate) Jones and five great granddaughters. In addition to her parents,



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Edward Wilson, whom she married November 24, 1955, on August 23, 1993.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Benevolent Fund, C/O Shenango on the Green, 243 South Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16142.



Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.



Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.



Interment:Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graveside prayers at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

