NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Stewart, 89, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Stewart was born September 10, 1933, in Butler, a daughter of the late Clarence and Mabel (Kennedy) Borland.

After graduating from Butler High School in 1951, she attended Butler Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nurse certification.

For more than 30 years, Nancy worked as a pediatric nurse at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, retiring in 1998.

Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of New Castle where she actively volunteered for their weekly Glory Grill.

Her husband 62 years, Thomas E. Stewart, whom she married April 1, 1954, preceded her in death January 2, 2017.

Nancy loved to travel with her husband, Tom, especially while camping and boating in the summer months.

She is survived by three daughters, Marsha Hemphill and Lynne Morris (Leonard), all of New Castle, and Mary Beth Reis, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; a son, David Stewart, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Elaine Mulneix, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, and Beverly Miller (George), of New Castle; five grandchildren, Melissa McCain (Brian), Travis Morris, Kristopher Stewart, Dallas Hemphill (Erika), and Skylar Hemphill; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Stewart; and two sons-in-law, George Hemphill and Peter Reis.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

