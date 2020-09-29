Myron Robert Boliver, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Robert Boliver, 79, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Boliver was born June 3, 1941, in Greenville, a son of the late Myron W. and Catherine (Bowman) Boliver.

He was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School and received a bachelor’s degree in retail marketing and advertising from Youngstown (OH) State University.

He proudly served his county in the US Army from 1959 – 1962.

For many years, Myron worked for US Luggage Corp, Falls River, Massachusetts and Carlisle-Allen Co., Ashtabula, Ohio.

A kind soul, he was always willing to help someone in need. He mentored several people in A.A. (Alcoholics Anonymous) and assisted with many youth advocacy programs in the area. Later, he worked with AWARE, Sharon and counseled those with sexual and addiction abuse.

Myron was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Greenville, Pennsylvania and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, also Greenville.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Burns and her husband, Edward, of Masury and Michelle Carr and her husband, Ken, of King George, Virginia; a sister, Myrna Berdis, of Cheney, Washington; six grandchildren, Carly Burns and her fiancé, Brandon Blackshear, Eddy Burns and his fiancé, Caroline Kusky, Matt Burns, Justin Carr and his wife, Blanca and Brianna and Brandon Carr and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Myron was preceded in death by his wife, the former Corrine Marie Laverty, whom he married May 6, 1967 and a sister, Patricia Reimold.

All services are private.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

