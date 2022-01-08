HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Morren J. Greenburg, 89, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, in his home with his family by his side following a brief illness.

Dr. Greenburg was born on July 15, 1932, in Farrell, a son of the late David Joseph and Helen (Wayne) Greenburg.

His wife of 35 years, Sherry (Fischer) Greenburg, whom he married August 30, 1986, survives him and resides where they made their home in Hermitage.

Although they found each other a bit later in life, they were inseparable and she was his true love. They were the embodiment of the idiom “Third time’s the charm.” That charm carried them together through their medical, sports and life passions. They often could be seen running together throughout the Shenango Valley. He never stopped telling Sherry how much he loved and appreciated her.

Also surviving are sons, Brian Greenburg (Cindy), Naples, Florida, Jeff Greenburg (Bobbi), West Middlesex, Philip Greenburg, Glendale, Arizona and Bob Greenburg (Kristin), Hermitage; a daughter, Jennifer Braverman (Brad), Pittsburgh and six grandchildren, Johnna Greenburg (fiancé, Shane Parson), Noah Greenburg, Jillian Greenburg, David Greenburg, Jordan Braverman and Maddie Braverman.

In addition to his parents, Morren was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle Greenburg.

Morren was formerly married to Suzanne Pevzner and René (Talbot) McIntire.

A 1950 alumnus of Farrell High School, he also graduated from then Youngstown College (Youngstown State University) with a Bachelor of Arts in pre-medical science and went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, in 1958.

Upon graduation, Dr. Greenburg served a one-year residency in family medicine and surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Erie, before moving back to the Shenango Valley, where he treated thousands of patients over a 60-year career as a general practitioner. He carried on the tradition of making house calls throughout his career. He served a stint as Chief of Staff at then Sharon General Hospital and President of the Mercer County Medical Society. He was also a member of the American Academy of Family Practice. He subscribed to the philosophy that laughter was the best medicine and often said, “If I can’t make them feel better, I want to at least make them laugh.”

He served multiple school districts, including Farrell, Sharon and Hermitage, at different times in his career as a team physician for football, basketball, wrestling and track and field. He also served as a track coach for both the Hermitage School District varsity and junior high programs. He was just as proud of being called coach as being called doctor.

Other meaningful contributions to the community included 17 years as a director on the Hermitage School Board, as well as, serving on the Hermitage Municipal Authority, Farrell Lions Club and a board member of the Mercer County Hall of Fame.

Devout in his faith, Morren was a longtime member of B’nai Zion Congregation in Farrell and later Temple Beth Israel in Sharon, where he was active in B’nai B’rith men’s group, including serving as President.

In 2007, Morren was recognized as a Buhl Day Honoree in recognition of his lifetime of contributions, service and dedication to the community.

One of Morren’s greatest passions was sports, where he excelled throughout his life. He was a state qualifier in track and field at Farrell in the 4×100 but really hit his stride later in life when his passion for running blossomed. Among the highlights, two gold medals and two bronze medals at the World Medical Games, Montreal, Canada, where he had the honor of carrying the American Flag at the opening ceremonies. He also earned All-America status multiple times in four different decades; won Pennsylvania Masters championships in four events and National Masters championships in two. He was particularly proud of the fact that he competed in every event from 55 meters to marathons at scores of events, including the Mercer County Senior Games.

Morren was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame in 1995, the Youngstown Roadrunners Club Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame in 2006.

He also cherished art, traveling overseas and fine dining, whether it was international or local. He had a nose for finding unique restaurants.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Team Danielle, which was created in memory of his daughter Danielle to advance research in curing sarcoma, 129 Hermitage Hills Boulevard, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Helping Hands Hospice, 2962 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A special thanks to hospice nurse, Stephanie Worona, for her compassion and care.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. The family asks that those in attendance please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. All are welcomed.

A funeral service will be held privately but will be accessible via livestream at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 12. To access the livestream, please visit Morren’s funeral service.

Interment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.