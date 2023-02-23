HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Monica C. Wiesen, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023.

Mrs. Wiesen was born on August 26, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George and Madeline (Gaydosh) Clovesko.

She attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and was a proud 1956 graduate of Farrell High School.

Prior to starting a family and becoming a wonderful homemaker, Monica worked at Wheatland Tube and the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Monica was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she served on the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Team, Women’s Guild, several small groups and helped clean the facilities.

Many will remember Monica for her baking skills; however, her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert H. Wiesen, whom she married on February 23, 1957, in the former St. Ann’s Church, Farrell, passed away on March 17, 2014.

She is survived by three sons, Shane M. Wiesen and his wife Karen, Hubbard, OH, Jeffrey M. Wiesen and his wife Robin, New Wilmington, and Christopher W. Wiesen and his wife Christine, Hermitage; five grandchildren, Andrew (Diem) Wiesen, Samantha Wiesen, Jennifer (Doug) Schneider, and Rachel and Hannah Wiesen; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Monica was preceded in death by a brother, George Clovesko and his wife Elsie; and a granddaughter, Rebekkah Wiesen.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Boys Town USA, at www.boystown.org

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.