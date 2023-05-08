NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Moira Ann Elliott, 67, of Kingsland, Georgia, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away December 16, 2022.

Ms. Elliott was born July 22, 1955, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Elliott, II and Mary S. (Shuttleworth) Elliott.

A 1973 graduate of New Castle High School, she later earned a bachelor’s degree from Grove City College in 1977.

As a young woman, Moira was employed by the American Water Co. in New Castle. After relocating to Lighthouse Pt., Florida, she owned and operated two businesses.

Moira was of the Catholic faith.

An avid tennis player, she also enjoyed skiing and playing the piano. Moira loved animals, especially spending time with her beloved dogs and riding her horses.

Moira is survived by four brothers, Thomas C. Elliott, III (Patti) and James S. Elliott (Debbie), all of New Castle, Stephen J. Elliott (Bonnie), of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Quentin D. Elliott (Olof), of Essex, Connecticut; a sister, Margrethe Elliott-Rose (Scott), of New Wilmington; a sister-in-law, Christine Elliott, of New Castle; seven nieces; nine nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Moria was preceded in death by a brother, Eric S. Elliott.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

