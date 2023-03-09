NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Modestine “Tina” Patsy, formerly a longtime resident of Union Township in New Castle, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at her residence in Oakwood, Georgia. She was 103 years old.

Mrs. Patsy was born November 29, 1919, in Sarah Furnace, Pennsylvania (Clarion County), a daughter of the late Modesto and Maria (Vanucci) Corsini.

Her late husband, Benjamin Patsy, whom she married September 5, 1944, preceded her in death in 1973.

For more than 20 years, Tina worked as a custodian at Union High School in New Castle.

Tina was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church in New Castle where she served in the Ladies Guild and volunteered in the kitchen at the annual Easter Fest.

She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends.

Tina is survived by a daughter, Marlene McCracken, with whom she made her home in Oakwood, Georgia; a son, Richard Patsy (Bonnie), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Lisa Mirizio (Greg Gershon), of Trinity, Florida, Mark Patsy (Mariea), of Wylie, Texas, and Jennifer Patsy, of Louisburg, North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Ashlee Grady, of Austin, Texas, and her twin brother, Austin Grady, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Tina was preceded in death by two brothers, DuBois Corsini and John Corsini; and a sister, Dana Betza.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4 in the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Interment will follow in Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

