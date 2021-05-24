Millrod “Brutz” Lunich, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millrod “Brutz” Lunich, 88, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Lunich was born October 18, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph Jovo and Dorothy (Trkula) Lunich.

He was a 1950 graduate of Brookfield High School, where he was a standout athlete on the basketball and football teams.

Millrod graduated from Youngstown State University in 1958, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Later, he earned his Master of Arts Degree in Education from the University of Akron.

Millrod was employed by the Brookfield School District for 31 years, retiring in 1988. During his tenure at the school district, he served as the Principal at the High School for 10 years and taught social studies and American history. He also coached the boys and girls basketball, football and golf teams and was well respected by his staff, students and athletes.

Millrod was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where he was a member of the Men’s Club, the Serbian Club and the A-SERBS.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the former Veteran of Foreign Wars, Masury.

Additionally, Millrod was a member of the Brookfield Optimist Club, AARP and the Free and Accepted Masons, Kedron Lodge #389, West Middlesex.

His wife, the former Regina C. Kowalczyk, whom he married July 10, 1954, in St. Adalbert’s Church, passed away January 16, 2016.

He is survived by three daughters, Lisa A. McKenna, of Hubbard, Ohio, Dana L. Lunich, of Kent, Ohio and Stephanie S. Lunich, of Brookfield; a sister, Dorothy Arvin, of Hubbard; three brothers, Thomas Lunich, of Brookfield, Stanley Lunich, of Phoenix, Arizona and Joseph (Janet) Lunich, of Sharpsville; and two grandchildren, Amanda Lynn McKenna and her husband Andrew Kowalewski and Tyler James McKenna, whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents and wife, Millrod was preceded in death by a brother, Mervin Lunich and his son-in-law, James E. McKenna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, Thursday, May 27, 2021 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, with Fr. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.