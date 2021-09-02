Miles Louis Lapikas, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Louis Lapikas, 94, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Omni West Assisted Living, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Lapikas was born May 21, 1927, in Sharpsville, son of the late Simon and Josephine (Bronzovich) Lapikas.

He honorably served in the United States Army during World War II, until he was sent home due to two of his brothers being killed in action.

Miles was employed for nearly 40 years as a structural ironworker at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Miles was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and the Veterans of Foreign War, Post #6404, Sharpsville.

Miles was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening all his life. His morning coffee ritual included sharing stories with his “buddies“ and no one was a better storyteller than he was. He loved to “tinker” around the house and could fix anything that needed done. Above all, he found the most joy and happiness spending time with friends and family and as anyone could tell you, his grandchildren were the light of his life.

Always a true gentleman, his life was long and well-lived. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

His wife of 73 years, the former Constance Lichvar, passed away on December 13, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, John Lapikas and his wife, Linda, of Stuart, Florida and Ron Lapikas of Sarasota, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Lapikas of Youngstown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandie (Matt) Ramsay, Jeremy (Christine) Lapikas, Mark (Anastasia) Lapikas, Kayla and Adam Lapikas and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Lapikas, Thomas John Ramsay and Madison Lapikas.

In addition to his parents and wife, Miles was preceded in death by his eldest son, Gerald Lapikas; three sisters, Edna Smith, Pauline Lapikas, Evelyn Zeka and six brothers, John, Paul, Rudy, Dominic, Steven and James Lapikas.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Omni West for their compassionate care and concern, as well as, the staff of Hospice of the Valley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

