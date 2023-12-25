SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred J. “Millie” Anzenberger, 89, a longtime resident of Sharon and Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 23, 2023, in St. Paul’s Homes, Greenville.

Mrs. Anzenberger was born November 3, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John L. and Loretta C. (Haffner) Weber and graduated from Holy Ghost Academy, West View, Pennsylvania.

Millie married Frank D. Anzenberger on February 14, 1953, and in 1963, they moved their family to the Shenango Valley.

Frank preceded her in death on May 18, 2016, following 63 years of marriage.

After raising her children, Millie worked as a payroll clerk for Cooper-Jarrett Trucking Company of Hermitage; and later retired from Sharon Regional Hospital where she had worked in the billing office for 14 years.

Millie was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, and its Ladies Guild. She was also very active in the Marriage Encounter Group, and earlier in life, was active in the St. Joseph Parochial Grade School PTA.

Millie enjoyed playing cards with friends at the Hermitage Senior Center. She had a talent for cooking and crafts, especially crocheting afghans for family and friends, as well as making soups, cakes, and pies.

Millie is survived by three daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Ellis, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Karen M. Tatta (Eugene), Hermitage, and Janice T. Anzenberger, Mercer; three sons, Frank D. Anzenberger, III, Dowagiac, Michigan, Mark J. Anzenberger (Hollie), Sheffield Lake, Ohio, and Michael J. Anzenberger (Beth Crow), Moon Twp., Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Millie was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Van Atta, Dorothy Grace, and Agnes Haller; and a daughter-in-law, Gail Klett Anzenberger.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s Homes Benevolent Care Fund, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. James Power, as celebrant.

