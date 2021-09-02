Mildred Imogene Dent, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Imogene Dent, 92, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Mrs. Dent was born December 20, 1928, in Cumberland County, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Milliard and Mary Agnes (Kline) Beal.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Cumberland County.

A homemaker, Mildred was a member of Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church, Sharon.

Her husband, Edmond Francis Dent, whom she married on July 10, 1948, passed away on November 27, 1997.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda D. Knox of Clark, Pennsylvania; two sons, Edmond F. Dent, III and his wife, Kathy, of Farrell and Michael S. Dent and his wife, Linda, of Sharon; five grandchildren, Sean Dent, Kimberly Dent Toth, Jason Dent, Cory Knox, Danielle Knox Mattson and six great-grandchildren, Ryan and Maddie Toth, Kylie and Parker Mattson and Hudson and Sullivan Knox.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Joseph Dent and two sisters, Dorothy Mayhew and Ida Baugh.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Doug Dyson, officiating.

Interment will take place at West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township.

