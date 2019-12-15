Michelle Anthony, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle “Nikki” Anthony, 46, of Transfer, passed away Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Nikki was born November 7, 1973, in Sharon, a daughter of Karen (Kromka) Weyant.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Reynolds High School and later completed her associate’s degree at Penn State University – Shenango Valley Campus.

For many years, she worked as a server at the Jug Handle, Transfer and later worked as a sales associate for several local retail stores.

Nikki was of the Catholic faith.

She loved going to concerts, especially to see her favorite band, Motley Crue.

In addition to her mother, Nikki is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Eric Drakes, with whom she made her home in Transfer; a daughter, Brittany Weyant and her fiancé, Tyler Ashcraft, Sharon; two grandchildren, Kyler and Kali and her two chihuahuas, Peanut and Pecan.

Nikki was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Cutshaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 16, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.