Michele L. Teutsch, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michele L Teutsch, 65, of Hermitage, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Teutsch was born March 27, 1956, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Lucille (Scharville) Teutsch.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

While living in Las Vegas, Michele was employed as a buffet cashier at the Sahara Hotel and Casino.

She also took baking classes and developed into a phenomenal baker. She received great joy in making cakes and cookies, whether it was for a special occasion or simply a kind gesture for her friends and family.

She is survived by a cousin, Raymond T. Scharville, with whom she resided; an uncle, Sam Scharville of Hermitage and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Michele’s wishes, there are no services.