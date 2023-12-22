HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael W. Santoro, 33, of Hermitage passed away late Friday evening, December 15, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Michael was born September 10, 1990, in Pittsburgh, a son of Michael J. and Carrie Jo (Smith) Santoro.

A 2009 graduate of Grove City High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communication from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

Michael was currently working as a fraud and social security analyst at First National Bank in Hermitage.

He was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage.

Michael enjoyed playing video games and watching movies. He had a talent for all forms of trivia and was a particularly gifted at music trivia buff.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michael J. and Carrie Jo Santoro; and a sister, Carrie Michelle Santoro, all of Hermitage.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes, a private service will be held by his family.

