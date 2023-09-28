WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael W. Edeburn, 69, of West Middlesex, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday morning, September 27, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Edeburn was born on September 15, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel W. and Marilyn L. (Shelenberger) Edeburn.

He was a 1972 West Middlesex High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1979. Following his honorable discharge, he studied at Penn State Shenango Campus.

Mike spent most of his career in construction and worked for a cabinet maker. More recently he was a delivery Driver for NAPA Auto Parts. He loved visiting the mechanics while delivering and always had a snack for the shop pets.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the lottery and scratch-off tickets. Mike also had a passion for hunting and was a member of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He also was a NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He is survived by his life partner of 27 years, Kathleen Holmes; a son, Michael Edeburn and his wife Tiffany; a granddaughter, Veronica; and two sisters, Helen Speer and her husband Kevin, Farrell, and Tracy Sullivan and her husband Pastor Warren, Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Per Mike’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

