Michael “Tiger Mike” Morford, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Tiger Mike” Morford, 67, a lifelong resident of Sharon passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mike was born July 31, 1954, in Sharon, a son of James and Louise Morford and attended Sharon schools.

Mike has been part of The ARC of Mercer County family for more than 45 years. He attended many of the ARC’s day programs and competed as a bowler in the Special Olympics.

Devout in his faith, Mike was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

“Tiger Mike,” as he was known by many, earned his nickname for his unwavering love and devotion to the Sharon Tiger’s varsity football team. Mike loved traveling with the team and supporting the players win, lose or draw.

Mike was also an avid fan of professional wrestling, especially W.W.E.

Mike is survived by his friends and family at The ARC of Mercer County.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Morford.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The ARC of Mercer County Foundation, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

