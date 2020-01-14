Michael S. Kuzel, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Kuzel, Jr., 82, of Masury (Brookfield Twp.), Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Kuzel was born April 1, 1937, in Masury, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Mankas) Kuzel, Sr. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1955.

Michael enrolled in teaching courses at Youngstown State University, where he later completed his Bachelor’s of Science in Education. At the age of 20, he was hired by the Brookfield Area School District to teach science courses in their elementary school.

Michael went on to earn his Master’s in Education from Westminster College, New Wilmington, and was later hired as a Guidance Counselor at Kenston High School, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, where he remained for 21 years until his retirement in 1987. During retirement, he also worked as a distributor for the Youngstown Vindicator.

Michael was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, a former member of St. Bernadette Church, Masury, and 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Masury.

He loved playing baseball in the Penn-Ohio Old Timers Baseball League, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Michael also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and listening to talk radio, particularly sports programs.

A devoted family man, Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

His wife of 59 years, the former Josephine M. Mitrovich, whom he married August 6, 1960, survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael J. Kuzel and his wife Margaret, Scottsdale, Arizona and Dr. Robert M. Kuzel, Minocqua, Wisconsin a brother, Frank Kuzel and his wife Paula, Canfield, Ohio and three grandchildren, Maeve, Madan and Emily Grace Kuzel.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.