Michael R. Saginak, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Saginak, 95, of Neshannock Township passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 5, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mr. Saginak was born on September 30, 1925, in New Castle, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Klamer) Saginak.



A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1943.



A heavy equipment operator by trade, Mike retired in 1987 from Operating Engineers Local 66. He was previously employed by Johnson Bronze, Slater’s Gas Station, Winter’s Clothing Store and New Castle Duntile Company.



Mike was a member of Holy Spirit Parish New Castle, St. Mary’s Church.

He was also a member of Polish Falcons Nest 146 of New Castle.



Mike’s most treasured times were spent with his beloved family. He also enjoyed being outdoors on his tractor and caring for his lawn. He loved getting together every Wednesday morning for breakfast with his friends at Tanner’s Restaurant.



His beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis S. (Smith) Saginak, whom he married on February 23, 1952, survives at home in Neshannock Township. Also surviving are two sons, M. Alan (Kelli) Saginak of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Thomas L. (Karen) Saginak of Findley Lake, New York; a daughter, Lori Saginak of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two sisters, Marian Showalter of Mission Viejo, California and JoAnne Saginak of New Castle; three grandchildren, Shane, Riley and Avery Saginak; a stepgrandchild, Andrea Gompertz; a brother-in-law, Richard (Martha) Smith and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Granada.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.



Calling hour will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Joseph McCaffrey as celebrant.



Entombment will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.