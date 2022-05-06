FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Eckard, 57, of Farrell passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Eckard was born January 23, 1965, in Sharon, a son of Robert L. Eckard, Sr. and Susan (Beck) Funk.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon schools and was employed as a machine operator for various plastic manufacturing companies.

Mike enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing for friends and family. An avid outdoorsman, he appreciated camping, hunting and fishing within the Shenango Valley area. He loved the comradery of fellow members at the Sons of AMVETS, Post # 290, Vienna, Ohio. Most of all, Mike cherished spending time with his family, especially his children.

Mike is survived by a daughter, Cheyenne Eckard and a son, Steven Eckard, both of New Wilmington; mother, Susan (Dan) Funk of Sharon and previous wife, Faith Eckard of New Wilmington.

Michael was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Robert L. Eckard, Jr. and a son, Michael R. Eckard, Jr.

Per his request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.