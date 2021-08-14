Michael Panella III, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Panella, III, 50, of Union Township, passed away surrounded by his wife and family Friday morning, August 13, 2021, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Michael was born July 19, 1971, in New Castle, the son of Michael Panella, Jr. and Angela (Petrello) Mehelic. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Union High School in 1989.

A self-employed businessman, Michael owned and operated Panella Home Improvement for many years. Additionally, he owned PA Skills and Gaming in Union Township.

Michael enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, fishing and four-wheeling. A proud father, he loved being with his children.

His wife, the former Windy Lewellen, survives at home in Union Township.

Also surviving are his four children, Michael Panella IV, Nicolette Panella, Annaliese Panella and Gia Panella; his father, Michael (Karen) Panella, Jr. and his mother, Angela (Nick) Mehelic; and a brother, Jeffrey Panella and his daughter, Ashley, all of New Castle. He also leaves a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Bessie Panella and maternal grandparents, John and Rosie Petrello.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Vitus Cemetery, Shenango Township.

