Michael P. Walker, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Walker, 39, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, September 24, 2021, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Michael was born June 16, 1982 in Sharon, a son of the late Edward D. Walker and Marilyn A. (Shuttleworth) Walker. A lifelong area resident, he was a 2001 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, Michael also attended Mercer County Vo-tech, where he studied culinary arts for two years.

He was employed by The Keg restaurant, Sharon, working in the kitchen, busing tables and taking food orders. He previously worked in the same capacity at the Hickory Grille, Hermitage.

Michael was a member of the American Legion and Maennerchor Club, both Sharon and loved volunteering at Buhl Park during their “Spring Clean Up.” Michael was always helping others and took great joy in helping his neighbors take care of their lawns. He also enjoyed dancing and could often be seen cutting up the rug to the “Oldies.” An exceptional cook, Michael could prepare a large variety of dishes.

Michael was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Walker; sister, Lisa Walker and a nephew, Kaleb Walker, all of Hermitage and an uncle, Charles (Sandy) Reddick, Mesa, Arizona.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Edward D. Walker; paternal grandparents, Edward and Jeanette Walker and maternal grandparents, Edward and Katherine Shuttleworth.

A memorial service honoring Michael’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.