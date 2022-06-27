SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mickey” Mackievich, 80, of Shenango Township passed away with his wife by his side Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Mackievich was born September 28, 1941, in New Castle, a son of the late William and Ann (Velman) Mackievich.

After graduating from New Castle High School in 1959, he completed a two-year program at ATES Technical School earning an associate’s degree in drafting and design technology.

A proud veteran, Mickey served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964.

In 2000, he retired from General Electric’s Grove City Plant where he had worked as a main assembler for 20 years.

Mickey was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vitus Site.

His wife of 56 years, Mary Lou (Caughey) Mackievich, whom he married April 16, 1966, survives at home in Shenango T ownship.

Mickey is also survived by a son, Michael W. Mackievich (Jennifer), New Galilee, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Brandon M. Mackievich; and two great-grandchildren, Grace and Asher.

In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mackievich.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no viewing hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Site, 910 S Mercer St, New Castle, P ennsylvania, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard immediately following the Mass.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, P ennsylvania.

