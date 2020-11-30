Michael Masello, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Masello, 76, passed away Friday evening, November 27, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where he was a resident for the last seven years.

Mr. Masello was born March 17, 1944, in Sharon, a son of Michael and Olivia “Olive” (Rosati) Masello.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon Schools.

He was employed in several capacities throughout his life, most notably as a laborer at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Michael was a member of the church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

When he was able, he enjoyed bowling and participating in the group activities at St. John XXIII Home.

Michael is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Masello, Hermitage; a brother, Richard (Sandy) Masello, Ford City, Pennsylvania; three nephews, Jesse Masello and John and Jason Niemi; a stepniece, Stacey Goldinger; a great-niece, Hallie Niemi and a great-nephew, Cameron Niemi.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of Mass, on Thursday, December 3 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



