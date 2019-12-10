Michael Martin Schiller, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Martin Schiller, was born on July 27, 1938 and ran into the arms of Jesus on December 7, 2019.

He was the son of Michael Schiller Sr. and Florence (Sewell) Schiller of Sharon.

Michael had special needs, a special heart and a very special life. The youngest of 5 children, he was adored by his parents and fiercely loved by his siblings. His parents were advised upon his birth to follow what was considered “protocol” at the time to place Michael in an institution for the mentally challenged. However, his parents decided to keep their child at home with those who loved him the very most. It was there that he spent the majority of his life and exceeded everyone’s expectations. He truly embodied Psalm 139 that says we are “amazing and miraculously made.”

Michael was one of the first special needs children to attend school. His mom, with the help of other mothers who had special needs children, were pioneers in creating the first school for the handicapped in the Shenango Valley.

As he grew, Michael spent his days enjoying his favorite things. He liked dart guns, yo-yo’s and keys. He also loved watching Hee Haw, Lawrence Welk and listening to country music. He was a fixture in the neighborhood and could always be spotted on the front porch or sitting on the glider in the back yard.

Michael had a special name for everyone from his sisters “Alkin” and “Marlene Bean,” his niece “Yonna,” his Uncle “Old Man” and his niece “Bebby” who was raised with him. However, Michael’s favorite person in the whole world was his mother who remained devoted to him until she was physically unable to do so. Michael’s family here on earth take great comfort knowing he is now fully able to cognitively understand how deeply he was loved and how much joy he brought to them.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and the wonderful care takers who treated him like their own family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul and Thomas Schiller and two sisters, Alice Brodish and Marlene Wolford.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service, 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, officiating.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.