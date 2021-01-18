Michael M. Blatz, Slippery Rock, PA

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael M. Blatz, 69, of Slippery Rock Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Blatz was born June 25, 1951, in Norman, Oklahoma, a son of the late Michael A. and Margaret (Martin) Blatz.

He graduated from the International School of Brussels and then matriculated to the University of Pittsburgh, where he completed a Bachelor’s of Science in Library and Information Sciences in 1972.

In 2015, Michael retired as a crew supervisor from Abraxas-Workbridge, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he specialized in mentoring and teaching life skills to adjudicated and delinquent youths.

Michael was a former member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he also taught Sunday School.

An avid dog lover, Michael was a recognized American Kennel Club (AKC) breeder and dog show handler. He was also a member of both the Basset Hound and Dachshund Club of America, as well as the local Western PA Dachshund Club.

His wife, the former Catherine L. Ollio, whom he married March 3, 1990, survives at home in Slippery Rock Township, Pennsylvania.

He is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Calderone and her husband, Dean and their children, Dean Calderone, Jr. and Shane Calderone, all of Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Blatz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to AKC Take the Lead, online at https://takethelead.org/product/donation/.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



