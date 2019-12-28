Michael Joseph Granatosky, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Granatosky, 96, of Farrell passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, December 23, 2019 in his residence.

Mr. Granatosky was born April 12, 1923, in Homer City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John Paul and Krystyna (Mielnik) Granatosky.

He moved to the area as a young boy and was a 1941 graduate of Hickory High School.

Mike served with the Army Air Force in Montana during WW II and was the starting shortstop for their baseball team.

He retired as an office worker from the former General American Transportation Corp. (GATX), Masury, where he was employed for more than 40 years.

Mike was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and a former active member of Church of the Sacred Heart, both in Sharon.

He was an avid golfer most of his adult life and also participated in bowling leagues.

His wife, the former Margaret Siwiecki, whom he married September 24, 1955, passed away January 13, 2019.

Surviving are: two sons, Mark Granatosky and his wife Patrice, of Groton, Connecticut and Michael Granatosky and his wife Maria, of Titusville, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael, Eve, Constantine and Joseph and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by six sisters, Victoria Zagata, Josephine Granatosky, Katherine Laska, Mary Schab, Ann Jasinski and Pauline Stratter and three brothers, Stephen, Joseph and John Granatosky.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (USA/donors@stjude.org)

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in St. Adalbert’s Church, 1035 Fruit Ave., Farrell, Pennsylvania. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.