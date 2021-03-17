Michael J. Rooney, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Rooney, 61, of New Castle passed away Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021.

Mike was born December 16, 1959, in New Castle, a son of John A. and Rebecca V. (Fazzone) Rooney.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1977.

For more than 20 years, Mike was employed by the City of New Castle, serving as the Director of Public Works. He previously worked for Shenango China, and as a foreman for Menichino Paving, both New Castle.

Mike was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

He had a lifelong passion for sports, especially baseball and participated in the New Castle Softball League for decades. Mike always looked forward to being in attendance for his son’s games and spending time with his daughter. He always wanted to make everyone around him laugh.

Mike is survived by a daughter, McKenzie Rooney of New Castle; two sons, Jordon Rooney of Pittsburgh and Nicholas Hedglin of New Castle and three sisters, Maureen Rooney of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Erin Rooney, New Castle and Colleen Rooney of Edinburg. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Michael Rooney Cancer Treatment Fund; online at Michael J. Rooney Memorial.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.



