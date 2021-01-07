Michael J. Kreitzer, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Kreitzer, 64, of Wampum, passed away, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in his residence.

He was born January 5, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Michael and Patricia Ann Kreitzer

Michael was a graduate of Shenango High School.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; a daughter, Dana Carbone; two sons, Alan and Kevin Kreitzer; four sisters; six brothers and six grandchildren.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



