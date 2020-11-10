Michael J. Klik, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Klik, 67 of New Castle passed away late Sunday night, November 8, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Klik was born July 8, 1953, in New Castle, a son of the late Marion E. and Mary K. (Fee) Klik.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1971 and some years later completed his carpentry training at New Castle School of Trades.

For many years, Michael worked for Mohawk Trails Golf Course as part of the maintenance and grounds crew. He was previously employed as a kiln furnace operator at the former Shenango China, New Castle.

Michael was of the Catholic faith.

He had a keen interest in history, most notably local, national and military history. Michael was also a purveyor and collector of sports cards, especially football and baseball cards.

He is survived by a son, Shawn (Carrie) Klik, of New Castle; a sister, Cindy (Peter) Rene of Jupiter, Flordia and two grandsons, Connor and Cian Klik, of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Jo Ann Horney, on December 12, 1983; his second wife, the former Donna Jean Frazier, on April 30, 2004 and a brother, Edward Klik.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, officiating.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

