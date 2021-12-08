

SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Ivanovich of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021, in his home. He was 66.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in St George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, in the church, with Fr. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating. Interment: St. John’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.